Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Some people love the hustle and bustle of a big city like Detroit, but others want the charm of a small town.
A new report from “Home snacks” shows Michigan’s fastest-growing cities.
After examining the census’ American community survey, it found the fastest growing city in the state is coldwater, a town just north of the Indiana border.
In second is Rockford, which is just outside grand rapids.
In third is Novi.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.