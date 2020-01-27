Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say three people attending a boxing match were shot Sunday following an argument.
It happened at midnight in the 18600 block of Grand River Avenue where police say an unknown suspect fired shots hitting a 17-year-old female, a 19-year-old male and a “John Doe” whose age is unknown.
All three were transported to a local hospital and police say the John Doe was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
