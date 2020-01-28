Filed Under:hazel park, I-75 project, madison heights, Michigan Department of Transportation, oakland corridor partners, Royal Oak

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation and Oakland Corridor Partners will share details on the 2020 construction of northbound I-75 from 8 Mile Road to I-696.

The project includes rebuilding pavement, overpasses and retaining walls. In order to complete this quadrant in one construction season, all I-75 traffic will be sharing the southbound side of the freeway with two lanes maintained in each direction.

Overpass work is scheduled to begin in late February; road work is scheduled to begin in March.

Segment 3 will improve safety and mobility by modernizing 5.5 miles of I-75 through the communities of Royal Oak, Hazel Park, and Madison Heights.

WHO:

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff

Oakland Corridor Partners (OCP) staff

Residents and interested stakeholders

WHEN:

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

4 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Hazel Park Recreation Center

620 W. Woodward Heights Road

Hazel Park, MI 48034

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply