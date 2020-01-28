HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation and Oakland Corridor Partners will share details on the 2020 construction of northbound I-75 from 8 Mile Road to I-696.
The project includes rebuilding pavement, overpasses and retaining walls. In order to complete this quadrant in one construction season, all I-75 traffic will be sharing the southbound side of the freeway with two lanes maintained in each direction.
Overpass work is scheduled to begin in late February; road work is scheduled to begin in March.
Segment 3 will improve safety and mobility by modernizing 5.5 miles of I-75 through the communities of Royal Oak, Hazel Park, and Madison Heights.
WHO:
Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff
Oakland Corridor Partners (OCP) staff
Residents and interested stakeholders
WHEN:
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4 – 7 p.m.
WHERE: Hazel Park Recreation Center
620 W. Woodward Heights Road
Hazel Park, MI 48034
