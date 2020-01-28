Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Billionaire Peter Karmanos Jr. wants President Donald Trump to pardon former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.
In a podcast last week, Karmanos said he made sure Kilpatrick’s clemency request letter made it to Trump.
“Kwame’s conviction was a modern day lynching,” said Karmanos on the podcast. “Twenty-eight years is too long.”
Kilpatrick is serving a 28-year prison sentence for his conviction on racketeering, bribery and other charges.
To hear the full podcast, visit here.
