Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting.
Police say a 35-year-old man was killed Monday at 3:35 p.m. in the 20700 block of Tireman.
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing all black clothing.
Police say he drove away going northbound on Tireman in a blue pick-up truck. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.