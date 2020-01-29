Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Thanks to a new law adopted by voters in 2018, any registered voter can cast an absentee ballot in this year’s big elections, including the first election: the March 10 presidential primary.
Jan. 25, 2020: Deadline for clerks to send absentee ballots to overseas voters and armed forces.
Any voter can request an absentee ballot from their clerk’s office. To prepare for that, Patch has the dates you need to know:
Jan. 25, 2020: Deadline for clerks to send absentee ballots to overseas voters and armed forces.
March 6: Requests for mailed absentee ballots must be turned in by 5 p.m.
March 9: Registered voters can request an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office by 4 p.m.
March 10: Voters have until 8 p.m. to return their completed ballot back to their local clerk’s office. This can be done in person or via mail.
