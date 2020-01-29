METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — Police are accusing a Metro Detroit teacher of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student in 2010.
Livonia resident Jason William, Dean, 36, was arrested by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and now faces three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said that this month his former student reported she had a sexual relationship with him while she was in eighth grade.
The alleged sexual assaults occurred on school grounds, at after-school events, and other places, officials said.
At the time of the alleged assaults, Dean was a teacher at Cedar Crest Academy in Springfield Township where he also coached soccer and basketball. Currently, he is employed as a high school teacher at Northville High School and is a youth soccer coach in southeast Michigan.
“I applaud this brave victim in coming forward to report this truly atrocious behavior by a teacher,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
For the complete story, visit here.