MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Police Department says a 72-year-old man is in police custody after making threats against Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
It happened Wednesday where police say the Groveland Township man made threats on Benson’s voicemail and then spoke to a person in her office and made similar threats.
MSP says after further investigation and evidence collection, a search warrant was executed at the man’s address and he was taken into custody.
Weapons and evidence were seized according to MSP and the suspect was interviewed and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.
Making Terrorist Threats: On 1/29 the Metro North Post was notified that a male individual had made threats against Secretary of State Benson. Investigation revealed that the suspect made threats on her voicemail and then spoke to a person in her office and made similar threats. pic.twitter.com/74aGwPOUjv
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 30, 2020
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.