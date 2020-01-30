Comments
ANN ARBOR, MI — Interested in learning more about the 2020 Census and how it will impact Michigan?
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and State Representative Yousef Rabhi will host a town hall on the 2020 Census at Tappan Middle School in Ann Arbor.
It’s set for 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 1.
The town hall will allow attendees to learn about how the 2020 Census will work, what it means for funding for community services, representation in Congress and Lansing, and opportunities to get involved.
For the complete story, visit here.