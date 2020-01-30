Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Renaissance Center will keep its title for the tallest building in the state.
The design for Hudson’s skyscraper has been changed and will not overlook the already-standing towers.
Currently, the tallest tower in the center stands at 727 feet — the new tower was planned to surpass that at 912 feet.
The $909 million project is not set to be completed until 2023.
