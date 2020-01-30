DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

04-07-17-29-43-44

Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million

Poker Lotto

JS-KS-3D-3S-6S

Midday Daily 3

4-2-3

Midday Daily 4

6-3-3-8

Daily 3

5-7-1

Daily 4

5-9-4-5

Fantasy 5

09-13-14-19-29

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

Keno

04-13-15-18-21-23-24-36-37-40-42-47-49-56-63-66-67-68-70-71-76-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

Powerball

09-12-15-31-60, Powerball: 2, Power Play:2

Estimated jackpot: $394 million

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply