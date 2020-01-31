ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Ascension Providence Rochester is encouraging women to lace up their gym shoes and wear red for an informative, fun evening called “Eat, Learn and Live Well: Women are from Venus” from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the auditorium located on the first floor.
This event is free, but registration is encouraged.
“Women are from Venus,” is designed to empower women to unite and fight heart disease,” said Stephanie Bauer, RN, Community Health and Education Department, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital. “Attendees will learn strategies for living with and preventing heart disease in their lives and the lives of loved ones.”
Attendees can expect a strolling dinner provided by Waltonwood Main beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a heart-pumping exercise demo. Then, a local survivor will share her inspiring story of how she survived a heart attack. Sindhu Koshy, M.D., cardiologist at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, will conclude with a presentation about why heart disease is different in women and ways to prevent it. Deanna Lites, health reporter for WWJ Newsradio 950, will serve as the moderator and share her personal journey.
“Although we’ve made progress, women still face disparities in cardiovascular care,” said Sindhu Koshy, M.D., cardiologist at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital. “That’s why it’s critical we educate women of all ages about their risk factors and encourage them to take charge of their heart health.”
Bauer said these events are beneficial to the community because they provide current information about relevant health topics. “They can also connect community members with medical professionals who can address their personal questions, and offer them resources to help them live longer, healthier lives.”
To register, visit healthcare.ascension.org/events or call 248-652-5269.
