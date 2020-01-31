FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department wants to help make sure that your child is safely protected.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 75 percent of children are riding in car safety seats that aren’t properly installed or don’t fit correctly. Proper installation of car seats can greatly reduce injuries to children if a car accident occurs.
Nationally-certified child safety seat technicians will check the child restraint for proper installation and possible recalls on Feb. 23 by appointment only from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station #4 located at 28711 Drake Road. The technicians will also teach parents or caregivers how to use their child restraint and how to install it into their vehicles themselves.
Car seat inspections are free, take about 30 to 45 minutes to complete, and are open to the public. Participants do not have to be Farmington Hills residents. To make an appointment, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com or call 248-871-2800. Registration for appointments will be taken during regular office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents who are unable to attend this car safety seat inspection event may contact Fire Marshal Reggie Madeline of the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-5500 or contact the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection.
