DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – In celebration of Black History Month, the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit is offering plenty of activities for the entire family, as well as a new exhibit.

“From school children, all the way through corporations, everyone has had a connection to this institution in some way,” said Charles H. Wright Museum Educator, Jonathan Jones.

For nearly 20 years, the museum held the title of the largest African American cultural museum in the world.

Jones says the exhibitions here are beautiful displays enriched in history.

“In still we rise is our largest exhibition and it’s also our permanent exhibition so what that does is gives us a timeline journey starting with ancient Africa and traveling through time until we arrive back into the present day of Detroit,” he said.

The newest exhibit, Queen, is presented by Academy Award Winning actress CCH Pounder.

“It focuses on what it means to be a black woman in terms of strength, in terms of beauty, in terms of agency and in terms of integrity,” said Jones.

The museum will also offer a variety of workshops to celebrate Black History Month.

“One is about symbols things that connect us back to the continent of Africa that talks about going back and getting your self-determination and your pride and was also have some workshops about quilting that will be happening throughout the month of February,” said Jones.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.