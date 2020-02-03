(CBS DETROIT) – Delta Airlines decision last week suspending flights to China over virus concerns is taking a toll at Metro Airport.
The Wayne County Airport Authority says the cancellations affect 28 flights per week.
But many travelers say they’re pleased with Delta’s decision.
“They do things with some type of reasoning behind it, so I mean I think maybe it’s a good thing, it’s better to be safe than sorry. I feel it’s terrific that they did that,” said Christina Marshall, a Delta Airline passenger.
Delta says flights to china will resume on April 30.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also announced a new coordination center Monday.
They say it will help support local authorities in fighting the coronavirus.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.