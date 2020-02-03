Comments
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — The Detroit Metropolitan Airport is one of 11 U.S. airports that will have enhanced security in the wake of the spreading coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security announced.
That means people flying in from China can be rerouted to DTW for screenings.
The Department of Homeland Security says that if it is discovered mid-flight that someone on-board is feeling unwell and has been to China within the last 14 days, the plane could be rerouted to one of 11 different U.S. airports, including DTW, which was added to the list Monday.
U.S. citizens who have been to the Hubei province, where coronavirus is believed to have originated, within 14 days of their return will be subject to up to a 14-day mandatory quarantine.
