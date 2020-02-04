Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Aretha Franklin’s estate hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.
Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Garrett Owens, was named executor of estate and stepped down last week, according to documents.
Owens was named personal representative of her estate in 2018 and will stay in this position for the next two weeks, after that it is unknown who will take over.
