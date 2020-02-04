Comments
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The city of Eastpointe wants pet owners to be mindful of your pets and their new ordinance.
With temperatures taking a plunge Tuesday night, city officials are reminding owners about keeping their pets outside.
A sweeping ordinance passed last December, now places limits of when and where they can be.
Eastpointe officials also say keeping your dog in a shed or garage is not permitted when temperatures fall below 43 degrees.
