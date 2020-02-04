MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The countdown to Valentine’s Day is here and if you’re single it’s not the end of the world.
It turns out, where you live could play a large part if you’re looking.
WalletHub is out with its list of best and worst states for singles.
This year, Florida came out on top, with California second and Texas coming in third.
Michigan did pretty well, coming in at No. 10.
The finance site looked at factors like dating costs and the number of single adults to compile the list.
As for the best cities to visit on Valentine’s Day, Detroit didn’t do as well.
The city ranked No. 97 for best places to visit on a romantic day.
