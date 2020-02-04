



– Driving downtown can be a hassle and snagging a parking spot close to your destination gets a bit frustrating, but many commuters skip the trouble and aboard the Detroit People Mover.

It’s a convenient way of getting to the spots around downtown.

“Ride around you know just to get away and sightsee,” said Shirley Moore.

But changes to your travel plans are in motion.

The train is switching gears and turning back on the tracks.

“It’s pretty much time for a variety of reasons to go back in the opposite direction. Counterclockwise if you will,” said Detroit People Mover Marketing Specialist, Ericka Alexander.

The route will still loop three miles around the central business district but the only difference is the route will now move in reverse.

“It’s the same ride but it’s a different route, so we still like I said hit all the same 13 stations it just goes in the opposite direction,” said Alexander.

Transit officials say the adjustment is a good maintenance practice and will keep the people mover running longer by minimizing the stress on the wheels.

“It will seem odd for a while but as long as it’s making the same stops it really won’t matter,” said Janet Tinsley.

Test runs on the new route take place on the first, second and fourth weekends of February.

The reverse ride kicks in full-time March 1.

For updated stop times visit here.

