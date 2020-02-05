DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – One person is in critical condition and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Detroit.
It happened Wednesday at 3:45 a.m. in the 12700 block of Kelly Street.
Police say a 23-year-old male was operating a Ford Fusion when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
The victim lost control of his vehicle and ran into a vacant dwelling.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.
There was also a second victim — a 27-year-old male — inside of the vehicle who also sustained an injury.
Police say it’s uncertain at this if his injury was due to a gunshot wound or glass.
The suspect in this incident is unknown and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
