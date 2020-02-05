DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a larceny.
It happened in the 2100 block of Orleans between the hours of 4 and 6 a.m. Jan. 7.
The suspect is seen on surveillance video pulling up in a light color Chrysler Minivan and parking next to the victim’s vehicle.
Police say the unknown suspect broke into a silver 2019 Chevy Malibu by smashing the rear window and stole the driver’s side air bag.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
