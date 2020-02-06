Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — A dog fighting ring was busted Tuesday, leading to the arrests and nearly two dozen dogs being rescued, according to a report.
Local media reported that the Michigan Humane Society found 21 dogs from the home on the west side of Detroit.
Two people were arrested at the scene, the report said.
The condition of the dogs is unknown.
