Livonia, MI (CBS Detroit) – Seedlings Braille Books for Children is an organization dedicated to increasing the opportunity for literacy by providing high quality, free and low-cost braille books for children. And Seedlings Braille books are always on Sale. Thanks to their volunteers and donors, they offer books for a fraction of what it costs to make them.

“When I did some research I found that there were very few children’s books available in Braille,” says Debra Bonde, Founder, and Director of Seedlings. “And those that were available were exceedingly expensive, like $100 for a Hardy Boys book, which just didn’t seem right to me.”

“I decided to try and do something about that and make more books available, keeping the prices really affordable,” continues Bonde. “We print the books, and bind the books, then ship the books all over the United States and around the world.”

“I was born blind, so seedlings allowed me to start reading when I was young, like all the other students in school with me,” explains Jared Stofflet, Seedlings Board Member. “By giving me the foundation of literacy, it allows me to have a job in the professional world and be a software developer.”

“I think it’s amazing, I think it opens so many doors for so many families to be able to connect,” says parent Jennifer Joseph. “It makes the visually impaired kids and students feel less isolated.”

“If we didn’t have these books from Seedlings,” says 3rd Grader Khara Gilmore, “then no one would be able to read. Imagine that!” Adds Bonde, “It feels really good to know that I’m making a little bit of a difference in the world.”

