MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – There’s a shakeup at Ford Motor Company.
Friday the company announced President of the Automotive Division Joe Hinrichs is retiring.
Henrichs, an industry veteran, is retiring after 19-years with the company.
The company also announced Jim Farley is moving up to serves as chief operating officer.
The latest moves come after a lower than expected earnings report for 2019.
