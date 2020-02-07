Comments
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan mom is facing embezzlement charges and being accused of stealing money from the youth hockey program she managed.
Wyandotte Police arrested Rikki Varieur and said she was the treasurer for the Wyandotte Warrior Hockey Association. It’s reported she stole more than $30,000.
She now faces five counts of embezzlement and is due back in court Feb. 11.
