Detroit (CBS Detroit) – One in four girls will experience child sexual abuse. These broken, abused children, if not given the opportunity to heal, grow into broken adults who are vulnerable to many of society’s injustices. Mend on the Move, a 501(c)(3) non-profit social enterprise, employs survivors of abuse in Metro Detroit to create jewelry that provides them with an income while in recovery.

The jewelry is created from salvaged auto parts and car seat leather, symbolic of our commitment to serving women locally in the Motor City. By learning jewelry making skills, survivors can earn an income and grow in confidence and independence while in recovery.

“I’m a survivor myself of abuse. I’m a jewelry artist, I’ve been a jewelry artist for 10 years,” explains Founder and Executive Director Joanne Ewald. “My faith in Christ really helped me and allowed me to heal.

“It is actually being able to create something yourself,” says Ewald. “It gives you that feeling of accomplishment, that you have something to give. The thought of using automotive parts popped in my mind because we are serving women in Detroit.”

“These women have already gone through so much, they have the capability. They’re strong, they’ve gone through abuse, they’ve gone through addiction, they’ve gone through being in prison or jail.”

“It’s inspirational to see a non-profit organization coming in and giving women something to aim for,” says Creative Supervisor Dawn Wood. “It has given me a new outlook on life, I always thought for so many years I wasn’t worth anything, destined to be a drug addict for the rest of my life. It really gave me inspiration that life can be better than what I’m used to.”

“When I look into the eyes of these women, I have grown to just love them and care for them,” says Ewald. “They just need someone to speak to, to provide hope and opportunity, to be that person that is saying they’re doing a great job.”

“I see so much potential and sometimes they don’t see that potential in themselves, and that’s really what this is all about, what makes me so honored to be a part of this.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.