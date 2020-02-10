(CBS DETROIT) – The family of a man mistakenly released from prison is now speaking out.
The Michigan Department of Corrections says 31-year-old Talleon Brazil was wrongfully released from a facility in Ohio last month.
His family says they saw him walk free and thought he was until they received a call.
“They said you are free to come and get him and he is free to walk out the door once bond has been made. We heard about it through a phone call, they said he was on the news,” said Brazil’s mother Wanda Clarke.
A Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson said Brazil knew he still had to serve time.
Brazil is back in custody and serving time for robbery, gun and drug-related charges.
