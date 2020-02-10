



Some highlights of the event include free ice skating, an ice garden full of lighted ice sculptures, and a lineup of food trucks to sample while enjoying live music. With a seemingly endless amount of activities and bites, this family-friendly event allowed those willing to brace the cold to have an exciting winter experience!

Re-live the excitement from Winter Blast in these snaps from local attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8UcsUxAQoN/