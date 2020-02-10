Filed Under:Campus Martius, Detroit Proud, downtown Detroit, Seen in Detroit, Winter Blast


The annual Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend was held this past weekend in Downtown Detroit, featuring winter activities, live entertainment, and local food. Taking over Campus Martius and its surrounding streets, Winter Blast is one of the largest winter celebrations in the area.

Some highlights of the event include free ice skating, an ice garden full of lighted ice sculptures, and a lineup of food trucks to sample while enjoying live music. With a seemingly endless amount of activities and bites, this family-friendly event allowed those willing to brace the cold to have an exciting winter experience!

Re-live the excitement from Winter Blast in these snaps from local attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

View this post on Instagram

❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️ Sunrise at the Ice Sculpture Park at the Quicken Loans Winterblast . Who’s heading downtown to have fun? It’s going to be cold so bundle up . #local4news #todayindet #sayniceyhingsaboutdetroit #motorcityshooters #hellyeahdetroit #detroitisforlovers #depictthed #visitdetroit #wdet #opportunitydetroit #documentingdetroit #rei #beautifulplanet #nature_lovers_unite_ #instagram #photooftheday #rsa_outdoors #neverstopexploring #justgoshoot #allaboutadventures #roam #earthporn #earthescope #instagood #michigan #wearemichiganders #puremichigan ❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️

A post shared by ⓜ🅰🌱📧 (@melodia11) on

View this post on Instagram

A blast of winter…@winterblastweekend @downtowndet

A post shared by Nadir Ali (@3andathird) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8UcsUxAQoN/

Comments

Leave a Reply