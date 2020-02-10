The annual Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend was held this past weekend in Downtown Detroit, featuring winter activities, live entertainment, and local food. Taking over Campus Martius and its surrounding streets, Winter Blast is one of the largest winter celebrations in the area.
Some highlights of the event include free ice skating, an ice garden full of lighted ice sculptures, and a lineup of food trucks to sample while enjoying live music. With a seemingly endless amount of activities and bites, this family-friendly event allowed those willing to brace the cold to have an exciting winter experience!
Re-live the excitement from Winter Blast in these snaps from local attendees!
Headed down to @winterblastweekend and it truly was a blast! They had the setup a little different this year so it didn’t feel as cramped. The kids tent was much brighter and we loved that people were participating with the kids. Blakely loved the science experiments and art project! I think it was also more enjoyable because the auto show wasn’t going on?! If you didn’t make it this year, put it on your winter list for next! #downtowndetroit #winterblast @mi_sci #littleguidedetroit #kidsindetroit #freefamilyfun
❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️ Sunrise at the Ice Sculpture Park at the Quicken Loans Winterblast . Who’s heading downtown to have fun? It’s going to be cold so bundle up . #local4news #todayindet #sayniceyhingsaboutdetroit #motorcityshooters #hellyeahdetroit #detroitisforlovers #depictthed #visitdetroit #wdet #opportunitydetroit #documentingdetroit #rei #beautifulplanet #nature_lovers_unite_ #instagram #photooftheday #rsa_outdoors #neverstopexploring #justgoshoot #allaboutadventures #roam #earthporn #earthescope #instagood #michigan #wearemichiganders #puremichigan ❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️▫️❄️
Oh Detroit I love you… Coolest city eva Photo by: @beermeinthe313 Where: @winterblastweekend ° ° ° ° #winterblastweekend #visitdetroit #puremichigan #visitmichigan #detroitisbeautiful #detroitisamazing #lovedetroit #michiganders #michiganrocks #instahubby #beemrsandy #like4likes #likeback #likeforlikesback