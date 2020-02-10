



February 6, 2020

Craving Asian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Asian spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants grew to $25 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Peterboro

First on the list is The Peterboro. Located at 420 Peterboro St. in Midtown, the cocktail bar and Chinese spot is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp.

Kim T. wrote: “Elevated Chinese food, hand crafted cocktails and a cool ambiance makes for a heck of a dinner!”

Ronda N. writes: “The Peterboro’s food is a higher quality Chinese cuisine and it offers all your favorites but made with better ingredients. For example, the pork fried rice is made with beautiful cuts of pork lion. The food is delicious….”

2. Johnny Noodle King

Next up is Johnny Noodle King, situated at 2601 W. Fort near the Ambassador Bridge. It is not your typical Japanese style ramen place, but has been describe as “Detroit style” ramen… bringing the best of the east with their own twist of ramen-Asian-fusion. With four stars out of 703 reviews on Yelp, Johnny Noodle King offers ramen and other Japanese and Thai-inspired noodle dishes. Drinks include various beers, Sakes, and their specially paired, Two James Spirits Johnny Smoking Gun Whisky… “to compliment the “umami” of rich pork and fish broths of Japanese cuisene.” This ramen noodle spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Dynasty Chinese Food

Jefferson Chalmers’s Dynasty Chinese Food, located at 13340 E. Jefferson Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 14 reviews.

Kristine T. wrote: “This is hands down the best Chinese food in the area. It’s a great carry-out option, just remember it is cash only. The General Tso’s is actually spicy!! It has everything you’d want and more.”

4. Kwong Village

Kwong Village, a Chinese spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews.

D M from Charlotte, NC writes: “I’m beginning to know Chinese food pretty well… My fiancé has introduced me to the world because he grew up eating it and continues to look for the best restaurants everywhere we go. That being said, I can honestly say you can’t go wrong with Kwong Village. The food is authentic and flavorful. Everything comes quick and in huge portions. Worth the visit.”

Diane from Detroit wrote: “I love Chinese food and try to stop at different places in various cities. None can compare to Kwong Village!! Wherever I go, I always end up comparing everything! They don’t give you as much as Kwong Village does…the gravy isn’t like K.V….Kwong’s have fresher veggies than…I can’t help it! We’re Kwong Village food addicts!“

Head over to 6600 Michigan Ave. to see for yourself.

