Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the killing of a local DJ.
Police released the video Tuesday morning showing two men they believe to be suspects in the death of 28-year-old Byron Gilbert.
Gilbert, widely known in the metro area by his name ‘DJ Slick B’ was shot and killed Friday night.
One other person was also hurt in the shooting.
Police say the two suspects left in a dark colored SUV.
They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.
