BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Shelby Township man has been arrested in northern Michigan after moving into a seasonal home belonging to someone else.
The 55-year-old man was charged with home invasion, the Charlevoix County sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a release.
Charlevoix County deputies found the man living in a home in Bay Township. The property owner’s belongings were moved out of the house, the locks were changed, and a new mailbox was put up.
Deputies also recovered property reported stolen from a home in a nearby community.
