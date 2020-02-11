TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Taylor Police Department has released body camera footage of police responded to a volatile domestic violence situation involving a suicidal man wielding a knife and inflicting harm to himself inside his apartment.
WARNING: Police say the video is graphic, but it also shows responding officers used patience and restraint when dealing with the troubled man.
It happened Jan. 27, where officers found him hiding in a kitchen pantry covered in blood, as the man had cut himself multiple times in the shoulders, face, and even his eyes.
Police said during the encounter, the man pleads countless times for the officers to “shoot him in the head,” but the officers remained calm and composed.
“In order to prevent any further injury to himself or others, the officers deployed a Taser to stun him, allowing the officers to disarm him and bring the situation under immediate control quickly,” the department said.
Police said other than the self-inflicted cuts to the man, no one else was injured.
The man was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.
