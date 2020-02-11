You can leave your umbrella at home for today, but light snowfall is in the forecast for Detroit starting on Wednesday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The highest chance of rain is forecast on Monday at 63 percent, with the potential for light accumulation of 0.22 inches.
The immediate forecast also has cool temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will slip below freezing on Friday, getting up to just 20 degrees.
Skies will be cloudy today. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 16 mph today but will calm starting on Wednesday.
