DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say a 50-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting.
It happened Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. in the 16500 block of Roselawn where a man was backing his tan 2011 Chevy Traverse into his driveway when an older model silver Dodge Caravan pulled up.
Police said the passenger fired shots, striking the 50-year-old.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
