Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department said Wednesday a 22-year-old man is in custody after a fatal assault.
It happened Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. in the 14700 block of E. 8 Mile Road where a 56-year-old man was discovered fatally assaulted inside the location, according to police.
Police say the 22-year-old was taken into custody at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.