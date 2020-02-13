Did a Florida man hire a look-alike to kill his wife? That’s what prosecutors say happened in the mysterious murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers, found bludgeoned to death in the kitchen of her Bonita Springs, Fla., home in 2015. There were no immediate suspects, and her husband, Mark Sievers, had an airtight alibi.

The investigation took police on a 1,100-mile trek and turned up unlikely suspects: career criminal Jimmy Ray Rodgers and Curtis Wayne Wright, Mark Sievers’ best friend who also happened to look just like Sievers. Wright even shaved his head when Sievers started losing his hair.

Erin Moriarty and 48 HOURS investigate the murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers, the police’s search for what happened and the stunning conclusion, in “The Plot to Kill Dr. Sievers” to be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 pm on CBS 62.

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/sneak-peek-the-plot-to-kill-dr-sievers/

Mark Sievers, who was away from home with the couple’s two daughters when his wife was murdered, immediately spoke to police without an attorney. The couple seemed to have a great marriage to those on the outside, but police would learn along the way that all was not as it seemed. Investigators would learn the couple had money issues, and their work would lead to potential suspects.

Then, two months after the murder, police made a stunning announcement with the arrests of Rogers and Wright. The case would be far from closed with the initial arrests. Instead, the arrests led to more questions about what happened and another unexpected twist at Wright’s murder trial, when he was asked who killed Dr. Sievers.

“Jimmy Rodgers and I physically did it, but Mark Sievers was also involved in the planning,” Wright told the jury.

He also said Sievers believed his wife was going to leave him and take the kids.

Did Mark Sievers play a role in his wife’s death, even though he had an airtight alibi?

48 HOURS: “The Plot to Kill Dr. Sievers” is produced by Marcelena Spencer, Susan Mallie, and Lisa Freed. Kayla Laine, Jordan Kinsey, and Dena Goldstein are the associate producers. Michael McHugh is the producer-editor. Mike Baluzy, Marcus Balsam, Kevin McLaughlin, George Baluzy, Marlon Disla, Jud Johnston, Michael Vele, Gayce Arlotta-Berner and Jon Baskin are the editors. Patti Aronofsky is the senior producer. Anthony Batson is the senior broadcast producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

Watch 48 Hours, Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 pm on CBS 62