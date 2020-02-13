Comments
(CBS DETROIT) — Start Farm released a report on the top 10 states for frozen pipe losses in 2019 and Michigan came third on the list.
“Damage resulting from frozen pipes is the most common winter loss claim,” says State Farm Loss Mitigation Administrator Jeff Feid. “The good news is that most of the time it can be prevented through a few simple steps.”
According to State Farm, there was more than $23 million in damage claims in Michigan.
Here are some tips to protect your home from frozen pipes:
- Drip, drip, drip: Let warm water drip overnight, preferably from a faucet near an outside wall.
- Open Up: Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls.
- Stay Consistent: Keep your thermostat set at the same temperature both day and night.
- Insulation: Insulate pipes in your home’s crawl spaces and attic, even if you live in a climate where freezing is uncommon.
