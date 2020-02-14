Detroit (CBS Detroit) – The Detroit Crime Commission was founded in 2011 as a tax exempt public charity to serve as a citizen ally with agencies and organizations to improve public safety in Southeast Michigan. Their mission is to act as a citizen ally to public and private organizations in Southeast Michigan, by facilitating the prevention, investigation and prosecution of crime leading to a safer place to live, learn and work.
“The Crime Commission has been around for about 8 years now,” explains Executive Director Andrew Arena. “We are a not-for-profit organization, we do intelligence work, we work with law enforcement, we work with community groups to focus on the gaps.”
“One of the top problems that are our community is facing is human trafficking,” continues Arena,” so this 1st Annual Sound the Siren event is designed to put the focus on human trafficking, which is a very real problem her in Southeast Michigan.”
“Human trafficking is worldwide, people who you wouldn’t believe are involved in it, are involved in it,” says Active Committee Member Margie Anastasio. “It’s a big money-making business. It can be any aged person, any sex, they don’t care. They just get people entrapped in this situation and control them, and just make money off of them.”
“The Super Bowl and the Auto Show are two of the largest events that attract traffickers,” says Active Committee Member Amy Ben-Ezra, “because so many people come in from all over the world.”
“We have waterways and we are one of the biggest states to fight human trafficking that’s in our backyard,” adds Ben-Ezra. “So anything we can do to help, that’s why I’m here.”
Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.