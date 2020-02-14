



Presidents Day falls on George Washington’s birthday, but it is a day in the United States that is used to celebrate all of those who have served as president. Like a variety of other holidays, this day provides major sales for consumers. A large number of people have the day off, but if you don’t, don’t worry! There are plenty of online sales with great deals that you can take advantage of. If you are looking for something to do in addition to shopping, make sure to scroll to the bottom of the article for a list of museums in the metro-Detroit area that will be open on Monday.

Here are some of the best deals that we found:

Tech

Amazon– TVs, laptops, tablets, and more are included in Amazon’s deals this Presidents Day. A few examples include Echo Buds which are on sale for $89.99 and come with a 3-month free Audible subscription, an Apple MacBook Air for $750 (down $250!), and an Apple iPad for $329 ($100 off and this version was released in early fall 2019!).

Best Buy– You can save up to 40% on tech items and appliances at Best Buy this Presidents Day. TVs are on sale, including this one by Sony and this one by Samsung. Laptops are also on sale and this HP 15.6” Laptop is $80 off. They also have speakers, headphones, tablets, and different gaming accessories discounted so make sure to check out their Presidents Day sale page for a catalog of all the deals.

Home Goods and Appliances

Walmart– A variety of appliances at Walmart are discounted and include this Dyson V7 Motorhead Vacuum for 44% off and this Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum for $100.

Amazon– Amazon has the Instant Pot Duo Plus for 50% off and a Ninja 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker for 20% off along with a large number of other home essentials discounted.

Lowe’s– Lowe’s has up to 40% off on appliances for Presidents Day. Items include refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and more.

Home Depot– Home Depot also has up to 40% off sales on major appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, vacuums, and dishwashers.

Target– Target has home goods and appliances for up to 20% off. This includes furniture, bedding, tableware, and more. Two items included in this sale are the Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator for $70 dollars off and the Bissell Spotbot Pet Portable Upholstery and Carpet Cleaner for $20 off.

Clothing

Nordstrom– Nordstrom’s Presidents Day sale features deals up to 40% off on clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories. Discounted items are from brands including Vince Camuto, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Michael Kors, and many more.

Gap– The Gap sale includes deals anywhere from 30-50% off clothing items. They have all T-Shirts and Sweaters marked 50% off.

Old Navy– Jeans and T-Shirts are 40% off the original price through the weekend.

Target– Clothing and accessories are up to 20% for the Presidents Day sale.

If you need a break from all of your shopping or are looking for something fun to do, here’s a list of museums that will be open on Presidents Day in the metro-Detroit area.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.