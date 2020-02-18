



Wednesday

Dr. Sushi’s DIY Rolling Workshop

We have put together a list of local events for you. These events are happening Wednesday and Thursday this week, so you don’t have to wait until the weekend to find something fun to do. Check out the list and see if something if anything sounds interesting to you.

The Event Description:

Hands-on Sushi instruction in a fun and relaxed atmosphere! The Doctor offers up his expertise in a hands-on sushi-rolling workshop, where students learn how to roll several different styles of sushi rolls (makizushi). At the end of the lesson, the students become fine diners and enjoy the fruit of their labors; that is to say, they will have their own handmade sushi for dinner! All supplies and ingredients, suitable for omnivores, vegans, and gluten-free will be provided by Dr. Sushi. You’ll even take home your very own sushi rolling mat after the class! Beer, wine, and sake available for purchase.

When: Wednesday, February 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Street Local, Detroit

Admission: $50

Click here for more information about this event.

WDET Inside the Music Documentary Film Series: Miss Sharon Jones!

The Event Description:

Barbara Kopple’s unforgettable 93- minute documentary is about the tight-knit working band Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, during a year-long hiatus when Jones underwent treatment for cancer in 2013. Miss Sharon Jones! follows the singer through her recovery, and her glorious return in 2014, with the release of a Grammy-nominated album Give the People What They Want. “The film’s real success lies in having Jones as its primary subject, and that’s because she’s a wickedly funny force of nature.” –Roger Ebert

When: Wednesday, February 19, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: The Detroit Institute of Arts (the Detroit Film Theatre), Detroit

Admission: $15

Click here for more information about this event.

Crochet Amigurumi Class: Adorable Baby Yoda

The Event Description:

Always been curious about making cute little critters, but not sure where to start? Or, just looking for a fun, new project? Using a free pattern will guide you through the process of creating an adorable Baby Yoda, complete with his robe! BONUS: Both left- and right-handed instructors will be available. We will provide all the materials needed to complete your Baby Yoda, including printed copies of the pattern, yarn, 2 safety eyes, stitch markers, yarn needle, and polyfill stuffing. All you need to bring are two crochet hooks, size G and H (a limited number will be available to borrow during the class.) PLEASE NOTE: 2 hours is not enough time to complete the entire project! But we will get you started on each element, and walk you through all the trickier elements. You will leave with the skills and tools to confidently finish your project at home.

When: Wednesday, February 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: SheHive, Ferndale

Admission: $40

Click here for more information about this event.

Delux Emcee: Hip-Hop Open Mic Night at Deluxx Fluxx

The Event Description:

Bring your original tracks to Deluxx Fluxx to perform them live! Hosted by SntNck. No cover. 21+

When: Wednesday, February 19, 9:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

Where: Deluxx Fluxx, Detroit

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

Thursday

Drink Detroit: Black History Month Edition, Black-Owned Bar Tour

From the Event Description:

In celebration of Black History Month, the Detroit Experience Factory is highlighting some of the incredible black-owned bars in the Downtown neighborhood during February’s Drink Detroit Tour. These bars and restaurants are part of Detroit’s thriving black-owned business community – join us for this exciting night out while supporting some of the city’s small biz owners along the way. Experience the city in a whole new way, with fellow Detroit-lovers and a tour guide to lead the way. There will be light touring/walking in between stops and a cash bar will be available at each location. Snacks to be provided at one stop. All attendees must be at least 21 years of age. Tour stops include (subject to change):

-M!X – Bricktown

-Flood’s Bar & Grille

-Central Kitchen + Bar

When: Thursday, February 20, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: Mix Bricktown (M!X), Detroit

Admission: $25

Click here for more information about this event.

The Comfort Zone: Pause

The Event Description:

Another episode of the best completely real and true comedy! This one is a special show that brings us back to our roots of not only comedy, but a fantastic musical guest. So join us, won’t you, for a show you can’t forget until the next show you can’t forget? Featuring: Mike Geeter (Comedy Central)

Diana Graham (Hello!)

Ashley Kehn

Brandon Ponke

Abbie Lemke

Anna Westfall Musical Guest: Andrea Doria Hosted of course by Jason Brent with Kevin Patzelt & Joe Aasim. The comfort zone has totally claimed and kept the title of being the best in all real and true comedy. Loyd said it’s way better than the Moth. It is a Prankis Joint effort that exists 3rd Thursday’s are Trixies Bar, and is presented by Jason Brent, Kevin Patzelt, Joe Aasim, Carolyn Paul, Paul Allen, Zech & Bart Dangus.

When: Thursday, February 20, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Trixie’s Bar, Hamtramck

Admission: $5 at the door

Click here for more information about this event.

Focus: HOPE & Eastern Market Brewing Co. Present Craft Beer, Community, and Careers

The Event Description:

Join Focus: HOPE and Eastern Market Brewing Co. for an insightful panel discussion on equity and inclusion in the craft beer industry. Not only are we talking about inclusiveness in career opportunities, we’re also hitting on hot topics specific to the Metro Detroit community. Kudos to Eastern Market Brewing Co. for their partnership on this event!

When: Thursday, February 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Focus: HOPE Main Campus, Detroit

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

Candle Pour Parties at Green Daffodil

The Event Description:

We welcome you to spend the night with us, Green Daffodil, in our backroom to mix, pour and design your own custom soy candle. You will get to create your own scent blend, to make your own special candle! We will supply you with all your candle making needs, just dress casually, since it can be messy. *You are invited and encouraged to bring your own beverages (adult or otherwise) and snacks while we walk you through the world of candle making. We provide cups, plates, forks, wine opener etc for you to use!* Seating is limited to 14 people per class, so reserve now! You do not need to fill all the spaces with one group. It is a social experience to bring different folks together. Our workshops involve hot wax and are designed for ages 14 and older.

When: Thursday, February 20, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Green Daffodil, Ferndale

Admission: $35

Click here for more information about this event.

Harry Potter Trivia Night at Graduate Ann Arbor

The Event Description:

Be there February 20th at 7pm for our biggest and best theme show! HP Trivia is open to all-ages and costumes are encouraged. As always, it’s FREE-to-play plus, enjoy themed cocktails and 1 comped parking per team. Prizes Include:

$30 1st place

$20 2nd place

$10 3rd place

(vouchers can be used night of) *Trivia seating is first come, first serve

When: Thursday, February 20, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: Graduate Ann Arbor

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

