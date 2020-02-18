DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 1-year-old pitbull is recovering after swallowing a bag of crack cocaine that was thrown into his owner’s backyard.
Detroit police were executing a warrant at a neighbor’s home Wednesday when one of the suspects listed in the warrant threw the bag over the fence.
At this same time, Clinton Majors let out his 1-year-old pitbull named Nipsey.
After realizing Nipsey ingested the drugs, two Michigan Humane Society investigators were dispatched to the home and the dog was later transported to MHS Grosfeld Veterinary Center.
Nipsey was held overnight for treatment and was reunited with his owner the next day.
“The cost for Nipsey’s medical care was covered by MHS thanks to a gift from Strategic Staffing Solutions to help our communities,” MHS website stated.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.