MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Western Michigan University is gearing up to be a leading place for pilots in training thanks to a new partnership.
It’s part of a program known as “Aviate” in partnership with United Airlines.
University officials say it’ll cut down the time it takes students to find a job by nearly half.
They’re hoping it brings more pilot hopefuls to the area.
