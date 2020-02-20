(CBS DETROIT) – Contigo is recalling 5.7 million kids water bottles.
The company says the lids can pose a potential choking hazard.
“As a leading innovator of water bottles, travel mugs and kids bottles, Contigo puts safety and quality first. As part of our commitment to consumer safety, Contigo, in partnership with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is voluntarily recalling the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle,” the company stated.
This recall only involves Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle sold from April 2018 through February 7, 2020.
Contigo says the water bottles come in three sizes — 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce — and multiple colors, materials and graphics.
The bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs at retailers including Walmart and Target.
These water bottles were also recalled last August for the same reason.
For more information visit gocontigo.com/contact or call 888-262-0622, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
