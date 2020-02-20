ROYAL OAK, Mich. (PATCH) — The Detroit Zoological Society officials said they could “bearly” wait to welcome 19-year-old Anana to Michigan.
The female polar bear, who arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo in late January, joins 15-year-old male Nuka and 7-year-old female Suka in the Arctic Ring of Life. It’s one of North America’s largest polar bear habitats, zoo officials said.
“Anana is exploring the tundra in the Arctic Ring of Life and very quickly acclimating to her new home here at the Detroit Zoo,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS). “We’re very happy she’s here to join Nuka and Suka, and invite everyone to come welcome her on International Polar Bear Day.”
Anana arrived at the Detroit Zoo on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Program (SSP). SSPs are cooperative management plans to ensure genetically healthy, diverse and self-sustaining populations of threatened and endangered species in AZA-accredited zoos.
Polar bear breeding season occurs in early spring, and after about an eight-month gestation period, typically one to two cubs are born.
Visitors can join the DZS in celebrating Nuka, Suka and newcomer Anana at the Detroit Zoo during International Polar Bear Day on Feb. 27. The event, which will highlight the conservation concerns facing this iconic species, will include zookeeper talks and educational activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
