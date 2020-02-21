Comments
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50)- Pets brighten our day, lift our spirits when times get tough and help us to get out the door and get active in all stages of life. I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven works to bring happiness and love into people and dog’s lives. They seek to lead the no-kill movement by rescuing, rehabilitating, and re-homing homeless dogs.
Britney Donnelly an employee at I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven and special guest Barry, a Great Dane mix, join host Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT to talk about their rescue and the impact pets can have on a person’s physical and mental health.
To help us find Barry a home, go to iheartdogs.org
Watch Britney and Barry on COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50.
