MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The vaping epidemic has claimed another life in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirms a fourth person has died.
Officials say the adult woman died from lung injury linked to vaping.
State officials are urging everyone refrain from using e-cigarettes until a source for the problem is found.
Michigan has reported 73 cases of vaping-related injury since last August.
