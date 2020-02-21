Filed Under:E-Cigarettes, health, Michigan, Vaping, woman

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The vaping epidemic has claimed another life in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirms a fourth person has died.

Officials say the adult woman died from lung injury linked to vaping.

State officials are urging everyone refrain from using e-cigarettes until a source for the problem is found.

Michigan has reported 73 cases of vaping-related injury since last August.

