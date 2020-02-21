ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An Olympic wrestler has come forward and is accusing Dr. Robert Anderson of inappropriately touching him during exams.
“I was warned about him from teammates, saying, ‘If anything happens and you go see the doctor, he’s going to inappropriately touch you. That’s just what Doc A does,'” said Andy Hrovat. “In my mind, he normalized what he was doing and made you think that that was just a normal part of the procedure,” he said. “And so, why would you tell somebody?”
Anderson worked at the university for 35 years, and later died in 2008.
The university says they’ve identified at least another five possible victims.
They’ve also set up a hotline for more student athletes to come forward.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.