Filed Under:Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions, nfl

DETROIT (AP) — Danny Amendola appears to be staying with the Detroit Lions.

 

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Danny Amendola #80 of the Detroit Lions gets the crowd pumped up during the second quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

A Foxsports.com writer, citing unidentified sources, reported Saturday on Twitter that Amendola was signing a one-year deal with the Lions. Erik Burkhardt, Amendola’s agent, retweeted that report and congratulated Amendola on “another well-earned deal.”

Burkhardt did not respond to an email from The Associated Press.

Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown last year in his first season with the Lions.

 

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Danny Amendola #80 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 

Amendola just finished his 11th NFL season. He played four seasons with the Rams, five with the Patriots and one for the Dolphins before joining the Lions.

Detroit finished 3-12-1 last season, but its receiving corps was fine. Kenny Golladay (65 catches, 1,190 yards, 11 TDs) and Marvin Jones (62 catches, 779 yards, nine TDs) teamed up with Amendola to form a productive trio.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply