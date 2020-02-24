Comments
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office posted a bag of “ice” that they would “love to return” to its rightful owner.
Someone dropped the bag leaving a local store in the Village of Roscommon Saturday according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
As of Monday afternoon, the post had over 700 shares and more than 300 comments.
The sheriff’s office said Monday they aren’t releasing what the “ice” is since the bag has not gone to the lab yet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.
